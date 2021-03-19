Georgia reports 360 coronavirus cases for March 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Georgia reported 360 coronavirus cases, 242 recoveries, and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 164 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 71 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 29 cases.

A total of 23,827 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,915 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,912 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,51 percent, while 1,51 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 276,796, among them 269,626 people recovered and 3,683 died.

There are 235 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,434 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 154 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

