Georgian health minister receives AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine live on TV

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikartadze received the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine live on TV earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

She received the jab at Sachkhere hospital in western Georgia and encouraged people to vaccinate.

Georgia received the first 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on March 13, while the vaccination of health workers started on March 15 throughout the country.

27-year-old Georgian nurse Megi Bakradze who went into anaphylactic shock after receiving the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 18 died the next day.

The State Regulation Agency for Medical Activities will publish an interim report on her death this week.

Following the case Georgian health officials have decided vaccination to take place only in clinics with intensive care units (ICUs) .

4,414 health workers have received the vaccine so far.

Georgia will receive the 29,250 doses of Pfizer vaccine tomorrow, Tikaradze said.

Starting March 25, people over 65 years of age will be allowed to register for the Covid-19 vaccination in the country, not only the health workers and they will be able to choose between the two vaccines.