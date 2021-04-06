Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 897 coronavirus cases, 196 recoveries, and 10 deaths on April 6. Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 463 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 96 cases, and the Imereti region with 88 cases.

A total of 24,592 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,536 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,056 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.65 percent, while 1.94 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 284,958, among them, 275,220 people recovered and 3 832 died.

There are 191 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,892 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 269 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

