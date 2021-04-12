Situation around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh discussed in Georgian parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is being discussed in the Georgian parliament, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

The issue is being discussed at the meeting of the Defense and Security Committee, with presence of intelligence officials.

Intelligence Service said it will present its vision of the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh at the committee meeting.

The meeting of the committee is being held behind closed doors.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

