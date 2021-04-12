Georgia faces third coronavirus wave - NCDC

The third coronavirus wave has started in Georgia, Head of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, declared on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gamkrelidze said the epidemic situation is deteriorating in the world, including Georgia.

NCDC Head reported up to 17 cluster outbreaks following the parties. “These outbreaks are manageable so far but if we do not introduce radical measures and observe recommendations, the viral transmission will kick off,” Gamkrelidze stressed.

Gamkrelidze also unveiled the vaccine takers rate. “As of today, 20,622 people got the coronavirus jab which is not enough. At least 3,000-4,000 people should get the jab per day,” he added.

Gamkrelidze calls on citizens to adhere to the coronavirus recommendations.

As of today, Georgia reported 359 coronavirus cases, 526 recoveries, and 6 deaths.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 288,755, among them, 277,829 people recovered and 3,883 died.