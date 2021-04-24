Turkish president to pay official visit to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Georgia, said Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the diplomat, the date of the visit has not been set yet.

"Now we are trying to agree on a date and we are waiting for the Georgian government and their schedule. Erdogan will visit Georgia, he said at a meeting with the media, but the date must be agreed upon first. I hope it will be possible soon," the ambassador said.

Turkey is Georgia's largest trading partner. In 2020, Turkey accounted for 14.1 percent of Georgia's total foreign trade turnover.

