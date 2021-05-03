Georgia reports 509 coronavirus cases for May 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Georgia has reported 509 coronavirus cases, 1,200 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 7,476 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 3,111 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,365 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 321 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 68 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 38 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 312,954, among them, 294,252 people recovered and 4,163 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6.81 percent, while 5 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 89 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,114 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 790 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 801 critical patients, 151 require mechanical ventilation.

