Georgia export to Germany increased by 40%

Georgia-Germany economic relations constantly develop. Despite the Covid pandemic, Georgia’s export to Germany increased by 40 % in January-March of 2021, said Natia Turnava, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports citing 1tv.

Natia Turnava participated in the second online meeting of Georgia-Germany Business Dialog format established at the initiative of the Georgian Embassy in Germany and with the support of German branch institutions.

According to the Economy Minister, cross-sector cooperation between Georgia and Germany expands. More than one thousand German companies operate in Georgia.

Turnava accentuated tourism and said that Georgia’s being a host country at the tourist fair ITB Berlin 2023 would contribute to the country’s popularization abroad.

German Federal Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy, Thomas Bareiß, heads of the diplomatic missions of both countries Levan Izoria and Hubert Knirsch, Head of Produce in Georgia Agency Mikheil Khidureli and President of Georgian Chamber of Commerce Giorgi Pertaia, participated in the meeting.