People vaccinated in Georgia can travel to Europe without restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

People vaccinated in Georgia will travel to Europe without restrictions, said the head of the National Center for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during a media webinar.

According to him, many European countries have already announced that they will accept citizens vaccinated with WHO-authorized vaccines.

As he said, fully vaccinated citizens will enter Georgia without any problems.

"However, despite the vaccination, European countries are paying close attention to the negative PCR test," said Gamkrelidze.

Vaccination with four vaccines is carried out in Georgia. These are: "Pfizer", "AstraZeneca", "Sinopharm" and "Sinovac". All four are authorized by WHO.

