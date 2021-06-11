Georgia reports 695 coronavirus cases for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 695 coronavirus cases, 797 recoveries, and 16 deaths on June 11, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 389 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 55 cases, and the Kvemo Kartli region with 64 cases.

A total of 37,842 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,931 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,911 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1.84 percent, while 2.67 percent in the past 14 days. As of June 11, 197,114 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 352,649 among them, 337,820 people recovered and 5,012 died.

There are 38 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,175 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 595 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935