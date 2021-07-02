Georgia starting mass vaccination on July 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is starting mass vaccination on July 5, announces Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As he noted, one million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Georgia.

In the next few weeks, half a million doses of Sinopharm and half a million doses of Sinovak will be delivered. In total, we have ordered 2 million doses", Garibashvili said.

In addition, Garibashvili announced that one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be gradually introduced in the country starting July.

"By the end of this year Georgia will have received about 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, meaning that we will be able to vaccinate 60 percent of our adult population", Garibashvili said.

This summer vaccination process will continue in Georgia with four vaccines: Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356