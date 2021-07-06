Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Georgia reported 1,407 coronavirus cases, 591 recoveries, and 10 deaths on July 6, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases (922) within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 125 cases, and the Kvemo Kartli region with 89 cases.

A total of 25,606 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,693 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,913 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.49 percent, while 3.01 percent in the past 14 days. As of July 6, 272,810 people got vaccinated.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 371,293, among them, 355,718 people recovered and 5,383 died.

There are 69 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,961 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 837 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

