Georgia secures Pfizer vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine is already available in Georgia and residents can start registering to receive it, Trend reports via the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

The registration will end on July 16 and the vaccination process will start the same day, the ministry added.

At the first stage seven medical facilities will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The ministry said that gradually 80 medical facilities will be involved in the immunization process.

The two doses required for Pfizer vaccination will be given at 21-28 day intervals.

Meanwhile, vaccination in Georgia is currently available with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sinocav vaccines.

