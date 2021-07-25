Geographic areas for Covid-19 vaccination to expand in Georgia

153,000 people booked the Pfizer jab in one day, 10,000 slots are still available in regions, said Head of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

100,000 doses of Pfizer jab is in stock with more to come in stages. A limited amount of the Pfizer vaccine will be added for booking next week, NCDC Chair said.

The vaccine facilities across Georgia will increase as PM instructed last week to expand the geographic area, Gamkrelidze noted.

The talks are underway to set up Covid-19 vaccination centres in shopping malls. The vaccination centre already operates in the Hualing Shopping Mall, he stated.

Earlier today, Georgia reported 2,061 coronavirus cases, 1,654 recoveries, and 23 deaths.

The US gift, half a million Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shots arrived on July 23.