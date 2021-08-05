Georgia continues to meet criteria for visa liberalization - European Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia continues to meet the criteria for visa liberalization with the European Union, said the report of the European Commission on monitoring the visa-free regime with Georgia, Trend reports.

The EU member states confirm fruitful cooperation with the Georgian authorities on return and readmission issues, the report says.

The document also mentions security cooperation with Georgia.

The document contains recommendations to the Georgian authorities.

According to the report, Georgia should continue to actively address the problem of unfounded asylum applications in EU countries; adapt information campaigns on visa-free travel to the relevant profiles of migrants, including with regard to vulnerable groups; improve the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions; ensure that such cases are investigated.

Also, the country is obliged to complete the reform of the Supreme Court, bringing the procedure for the selection of judges in full compliance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and European standards; complete the reform of the prosecutor's office, including by dividing functions between investigators and prosecutors.

---

