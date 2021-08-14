Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5,579 coronavirus cases, 1,867 recoveries, and 50 deaths on August 14, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2,355 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 746 cases, and the Imereti region with 667 cases.

A total of 52,580 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 33 517 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,063 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10.61 percent, while 10.13 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 477,264, among them 417,013 people recovered and 6,371 died.

There are 69 people quarantined, 6,835 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 3,457 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of August 14, 767,882 people got the COVID-19 vaccine.

