Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 25

Some 5,021 more new cases of coronavirus were revealed in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the information, 5,041 people have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, while 58 patients died of coronavirus on the last day.

It is reported that 53,747 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. Including rapid antigen test - 33 312, PCR test - 20 435.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2,030 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 599 cases and the Imereti region with 598 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9.52 percent, while 10.84 percent in the past 14 days.

A total of 528,043 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Georgia, of which 463,306 have recovered and 6,949 have died.

In addition, it is reported that the total number of people vaccinated in Georgia amounted to 1,038,292 people.

It is in quarantine mode 95, 7 356 people are under supervision in the hospital, 3 304 people are in the clinical hotel.

