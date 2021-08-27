Georgia provides Afghanistan with drinking water as humanitarian aid

On the Georgian Prime Minister’s decision, drinking water was sent as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, namely to those at Kabul Airport, Deputy Head of the Government Administration Revaz Javelidze said on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgia, in its commitment to stand by its international partners, is actively involved in the management of both humanitarian and evacuation processes, he noted.

“Georgia is an active participant of the international efforts in Afghanistan designed to ensure the swift evacuation of employees and partners of international organizations and institutions. The Georgian side responded to the calls of various international organizations-namely of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the International Republican Institute (IRI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank to assist them in evacuating their employees and temporarily accommodate them in Georgia’s territory. In addition, a regional transit hub has been set up at Tbilisi International Airport and the military base of Georgia’s Defense Forces near the airport, and various charter flights are used to transport evacuated passengers from Kabul to Tbilisi Airport,” Revaz Javelidze added.

The United States and partners are rushing to evacuate as many people from Afghanistan as possible until an August 31 deadline amid worsening security.

The situation is deteriorating as two explosions hit Kabul airport by the ISIS faction in Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least 170 people – among them 13 US military personnel. More than 120 people were wounded.