Georgia shares data on coronavirus cases for Sept.10

Georgia has reported 2,262 new cases of coronavirus, 2,795 recoveries and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 34,225 tests have been conducted around the country of which 19,047 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,178 were PCR tests.

Some 6.61 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 as of September 8.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 827 cases

Imereti - 335 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 222 cases

Kakheti - 216 cases

Adjara - 211 cases

Shida Kartli - 139 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 129 cases

Mskheta-Mtianeti - 61 cases

Guria - 59 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 35 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 28 cases

As of today 28,221 individuals are in self-isolation and 84 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 575,210 cases of coronavirus, 534,559 recoveries and 8,089 deaths.

