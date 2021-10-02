Georgian MFA denies summoning of Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine over Saakashvili’s arrest

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has denied the alleged summoning of the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over the recent arrest of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The ministry has stated that the diplomat of the Georgian embassy will hold a meeting with Ukrainian authorities regarding the case.

The diplomat of the embassy (Georgian embassy to Ukraine) will exchange information with the Ukrainian side regarding the arrest of Mikheil Saakashvili who is a Ukrainian citizen,” the statement of the ministry reads.

The question regarding the summoning of the Ambassador of Georgia emerged after the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko tweeted about it noting that the head of the Georgian embassy has been invited ‘to receive official information on the grounds and circumstances of Saakashvili’s detention.’