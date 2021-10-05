NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5
By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:
NATO Military Committee will arrive in Georgia to meet with local government officials to talk over regional challenges and transformation of the Georgian Defense Forces, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The Committee, headed by its Chair Admiral Rob Bauer, will visit NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center to learn about training capabilities and infrastructure.
The sides plan to review prospects of their future cooperation and matters of ensuring Black Sea regional security.
The visit will take place from October 7 through October 8.
