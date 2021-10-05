Turkish Foreign Minister urges for Georgia, Ukraine support

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged for the support of Georgia and Ukraine at the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, October 5, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Of course, we need to continue to support the two Black Sea countries – Ukraine and Georgia. We should support them, strengthen their capabilities, including in terms of better relations with NATO, including their aspirations. We are well aware of these aspirations. Poland and Turkey are, unfortunately, only the few NATO allies that raise this issue at every ministerial meeting and every summit,” Cavusoglu said.

Turkish Foreign Minister stressed that the Black Sea region is one of the key regions for Euro-Atlantic security. Therefore, the military expansion of forces in the Black Sea region needs constant attention from NATO.