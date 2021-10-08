Georgian PM meets Montenegrin President

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a meeting with Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The government’s press service reported that deepening cooperation, stimulating trade and economic relations, as well as strengthening tourism cooperation were in focus.

The parties also reviewed the EU integration as a common goal of Georgia and Montenegro.

Georgian PM claimed the country is preparing to apply for EU membership in 2024 officially.

Speaking about the dire humanitarian and security issues in the occupied Georgian territories, PM Garibashvili thanked Montenegrin President for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the country’s aspiration to the Euro-Atlantic integration.