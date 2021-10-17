Georgia faces fifth Covid-19 wave, observing recommendations much needed, NCDC Head says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Trend:

The fifth coronavirus wave is kicking off in Georgia as positive cases have increased, said the Head of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

NCDC Head urges citizens to follow the coronavirus recommendations, wear a face mask, observe social distance and avoid public gatherings amid the surge.

“The situation [epideliological] has worsened in three regions of Georgia, Kakheti, Imereti, and Samegrelo-Zemo-Svaneti, where vaccination rate is low. I call on everyone to get vaccinated as the fifth wave will be rather hard,” Gamkrelidze stated.

Earlier today, Georgia reported 4,581 coronavirus cases, 2,494 recoveries, and 28 deaths.