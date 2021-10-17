Georgian CEC calls on public to participate in October 30 municipal run-offs
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has called on the public to participate in the municipal election run-offs which will be held in Georgia on October 30, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
The CEC announced earlier today that the run-off will be held in:
5 self-governing cities
15 municipalities
24 election districts
The voters will elect 20 mayors and 42 majoritarian members of the City Councils (Sakrebulos).
A total of 1,830 ordinary, eight exceptional and several special polling stations for those in quarantine or self-isolation will operate on October 30. All of the coronavirus regulations will be maintained.
In the municipal elections held in Georgia on October 2 not all of the mayoral candidates managed to overcome the mandatory threshold including in the five self-governing cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Poti.