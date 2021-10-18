Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 2,374 recoveries, and 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 25,385 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,522 tests were rapid, while the remaining 9,863 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 664,813, among them 614,555 people recovered and 9,510 died.

There are 61 people quarantined, 5,562 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 970 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 18, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,260 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.