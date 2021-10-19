VTB Bank in Georgia to back up creation of Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

VTB Bank Georgia has been providing financial support to several clinics of the Hospital Medical Center Group in Ajaria for the purchase of medical and diagnostic equipment, and to expand the number of clinics, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

For example, the Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic Center, which will be the only clinic in western Georgia, supplied with the latest equipment needed for cancer patients, will be opened through the full financial support of the VTB Bank by the end of 2021.

"Financing of the healthcare sector is an important activity of VTB Bank. We are pleased with our cooperation with Hospital Medical Center Group. Such cooperation contributes to the formation of long-term partnerships and is one of the most important factors in business development," Vladimir Robakidze, Director of Corporate Business at VTB Bank, said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm