Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,337 new COVID-19 cases, 3,137 recoveries, and 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 53,434 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,582 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,852 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 703,281, among them 642,701 people recovered and 9,873 died.

There are 51 people quarantined, 6,228 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 996 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of October 27, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,878 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

