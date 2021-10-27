GD leaders address supporters, promise Georgia’s development.

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party supporters attended a closing pre-election rally at Liberty Square in downtown Tbilisi, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The GD leaders addressed people, promising the party to focus on the country’s development.

GD Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze claims the ruling party spares no effort “to ensure the rapid progress and development of our country.”

In his address, Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava said the next three years should be dedicated “to progress and reforms.”

“I believe that October 30 [referring to runoffs] will end with the victory of the Georgian Dream, the Georgian state, a guarantee of development, stability and peace,” Kuchava said.

Tbilisi mayoral candidate Kakha Kaladze noted that “political force’s ambitions based on violence and evil should finally end on October 30.”

“The second round of elections in every city, in every municipality, should reflect that this country is the homeland of peace-loving, country-loving people who respect their history, state and church,” Kaladze underscored.