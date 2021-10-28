Georgia increases re-exports of vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian re-exports of cars showed an increase of almost 52 percent from January through August 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Georgia re-exported 38,961 cars worth $293.4 million from January through August 2021, compared to 25,643 vehicles worth $260.1 million over the reporting period of 2020, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reports.

A list of TOP-10 countries-importers of Georgian re-exported vehicles:

Azerbaijan – 24,508 units ($163.2 million)

Ukraine - 8,602 units ($60.3 million)

Russia - 1,669 units ($10.8 million)

Kyrgyzstan - 974 units ($8.1 million)

Kazakhstan - 738 units ($9.6 million)

Tajikistan - 677 units ($5 million)

Moldova - 526 units ($4 million)

Armenia - 354 units ($2.9 million)

Belgium - 296 units ($14.5 million)

UAE - 94 units ($5.8 million)

