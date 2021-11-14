Georgian FM to partake in EaP Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels tomorrow

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will partake in the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels tomorrow, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Zalkaliani will share with colleagues Georgia’s expectations and priorities regarding the Summit Declaration, the Economic and Investment Plan of the Eastern Partnership, EU flagship initiatives, etc.

Georgian FM will also focus on security challenges and review the EU’s role and involvement in the Eastern Partnership countries. Zalkaliani will meet with Olivér Várhelyi, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, strengthening relations with the EU’s neighbouring countries.

The meeting takes place ahead of the Eastern Partnership Summit – taking place in Brussels, on 15 December.