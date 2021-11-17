Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,732 new COVID-19 cases, 4,812 recoveries, and 72 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 50,707 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,426 tests were rapid, while the remaining 19,281 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 795,847, among them, 731,996 people have recovered and 11,212 have died.

There are 54 people quarantined, 6,614 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,175 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 17, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,233 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm