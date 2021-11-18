Lithuania to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia will receive 50,310 doses of Comirnaty vaccine from Lithuania as a donation, Trend reports via the press service of the Lithuanian Embassy in Georgia.

“Lithuania continues to provide vaccine support to those in need. Only solidarity and unity will help overcome the pandemic more quickly,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said.

Meanwhile, according to the recent statistics, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia and the vaccination rate from November 8 to 16 increased by 98 percent.

As of November 17, 34 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated in Georgia, which is a very low figure, considering that the plans of the Ministry of Health included vaccination of 60 percent of the population by the end of 2021.



