Saakashvili speaks on campaign for his release from prison

Georgia's ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili considers it necessary to create an initiative group that will work on the campaign for his release from prison, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Currently, the ex-President is in a military hospital in the city of Gori, near Tbilisi. He was transferred there after 50 days of a hunger strike.

“I believe that an initiative group should work on my release, which alone will coordinate the current campaign,” Saakashvili said in a statement.

The ex-President demands to be allowed to attend his trials, where he will “talk to the people of Georgia”.

Meanwhile, the Georgian government accused Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, which led to his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

