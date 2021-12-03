Georgia, Qatar discuss favorable investment climate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia and Qatar discussed the favorable investment environment in Georgia and cooperation between countries in this area, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and H.E. Hassan Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al-Mutawa, the Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of Qatar.

The meeting held at the Government Administration was focused on the relations existing between the two countries, including the significance of economic cooperation to be further deepened in the future.

The parties talked about the prospects of future cooperation in various fields and directions. The importance of business-to-business linkages was also stressed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm