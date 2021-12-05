Georgia reports 3,410 coronavirus cases, 4,732 recoveries, 46 deaths

Georgia reported 3,410 coronavirus cases, 4,732 recoveries, and 46 deaths on December 5, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

37,714 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 20,679 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,035 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 9,04%, while 8,33% in the past seven days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 865,293, among them, 806,596 people recovered and 12,344 died.

There are 36 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,558 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,242 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 2,234,180 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 7,413 in a day.