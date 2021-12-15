Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Georgia reported 3,278 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 recoveries, and 53 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 50,585 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,630 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,955 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 898,079 people, among them, 844,875 have recovered and 12,879 have died.

There are 33 people currently in quarantine, 5,887 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,144 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 15, more than 2.3 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,981 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

