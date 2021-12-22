Saakashvili to skip his trial on illegal border crossing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili will not attend today's trial in the Tbilisi City Court at the hearing of his case on illegal border crossing, his lawyer Beka Basilaia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Currently, the ex-President of Georgia is undergoing rehabilitation after a 50-day hunger strike in the Gori military hospital.

“Saakashvili’s state of health did not allow him to attend the trial and address the public. Of course, the state of health should be a priority. The rehabilitation process should take place properly,” Basilaia said.

Georgian government accused Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, which led to his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

