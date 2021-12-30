Georgia shares data on consumer price index, inflation rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The consumer price index in Georgia in November 2021 increased by 0.6 percent, compared to October 2021, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 12.5 percent, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, in terms of the annual core inflation, the prices increased by 6.1 percent, while the annual core inflation without tobacco also amounted to 6.1 percent.

The annual inflation rate was mostly influenced by price changes for the following groups:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages - (17 percent increase, contributing 5.53 percentage points to the overall annual inflation rate);

Transport - (20.2 percent increase, contributing 2.5 percentage points to the annual inflation rate);

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels - (11.5 percent increase, contributing 1.68 percentage points to the annual inflation rate);

The monthly inflation rate for November 2021 was mainly influenced by price changes for the following groups:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages – (0.6 percent increase, contributing 0.22 percentage points to the overall monthly index change);

Transport – (1.7 percent increase, contributing 0.22 percentage points to the overall monthly index change);

Furnishings, household equipment and maintenance – (1 percent increase, contributing 0.05 percentage points to the overall monthly index change).

