Georgia shares data on annual inflation rate

In December 2021, the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 13.9%, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GeoStat) reported on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

As to the annual core inflation1, the prices increased by 5.9%, while the annual core inflation without tobacco amounted to 6.0%.

The monthly inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear.

The annual inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, GeoStat noted.