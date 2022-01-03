Georgia shares data on annual inflation rate
In December 2021, the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month, while the annual inflation rate amounted to 13.9%, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GeoStat) reported on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
As to the annual core inflation1, the prices increased by 5.9%, while the annual core inflation without tobacco amounted to 6.0%.
The monthly inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear.
The annual inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes for food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, GeoStat noted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Proclamation of 2022 "The Year of Shusha City" to be engraved in Azerbaijan's glorious history - head of Khan Shushinsky Foundation
Azerbaijan to strengthen policy and reform framework to expand non-cash payments in 2022 - Central Bank