Business Association of Georgia sides with idea to expand pharma market with Turkish meds

Georgia's initiate towards Turkey to expand its pharmaceutical market for this country's medicine is a reasonable and timely step, Business Association of Georgia (BAG) said, Trend reports via the press service of the Association.

As Georgia's PM Irakli Garibashvili said on Jan. 10, this initiative will help reduce the prices of medicine on the market as well as allow for inflow of high-quality drugs into the country.

Meanwhile, the BAG continues to study the problems in the pharmaceutical market and analyze the needs and problems of companies working in this field.

"We are pleased that the Competition Agency is involved in the process of regulating the quality and cost of medicines, which has detailed information about the situation on the pharmaceutical market," said the BAG.

Meanwhile, Garibashvili had said that decisions will be made this week that will significantly reduce the prices of medicines, including the import of Turkish medicines to Georgia.

"We hope this process will be dynamic and constructive. It is very important for businesses to have a sense of security and fairness, which positively affects both foreign and local investments," the BAG said.

