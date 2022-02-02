Georgia crippled by COVID-19, as over 50,000 cases revealed in two days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Georgia reported 26,320 new COVID-19 cases for Feb. 1, which is the new anti-record in the country, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours reached 9,555, while 44 died.

A total of 84,658 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 59,912 tests were rapid, while the remaining 31,746 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1.2 million people, among them, 1.03 million have recovered and 15,060 have died.

There are 34 people currently in quarantine, 5,522 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,041 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of February 2, more than 2.7 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,714 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

