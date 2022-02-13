Georgia reports 15,712 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 15,712 coronavirus cases, 21,623 recoveries, and 40 deaths on February 13, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

46,425 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,163 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,262 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 7,713 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 2,495 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 1,088 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 33,84%, while 32,85% in the past week.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,454,065 among them, 1,248,242 people recovered and 15,556 died.

There are 21 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,123 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,581 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,270 critical patients, 284 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 2,774,755 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 2,089 in a day.