3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia
The 3,9 magnitude earthquake hit Georgia today at 6:13 pm local time, the Institute of Earth Sciences and National Seismic Monitoring Centre said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The epicenter was again near the village of Sameba in Dmanisi Municipality which was jolted yesterday by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake, damaging up to 20 houses and a school in the municipality.
