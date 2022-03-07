Medicine prices in Georgia decrease significantly - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

After Georgia’s medicine imports from Turkey launched, the prices for medications in the country have already decreased by 60-80 percent, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia has already received the first batch of more than 30 types of medicines from Turkey on March 3, 2022. According to the PM, Georgian citizens can already notice the significant price decline.

Georgia is actively working towards the regulation of the medicine import from Turkey, in order to ease the process and replace all medications in a timely manner, the PM added.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Health Minister’s visit to Turkey is scheduled for this week, where meetings will be held with the Minister of Health of Turkey and the Head of the Regulatory Agency in order to simplify this process as much as possible, the Deputy Minister of Health Ilia Gudushauri said.

Recently, the Georgian Government has signed a relevant decree related to the country's initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence in the country's pharmaceutical market.

