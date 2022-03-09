Georgia, Turkey talk closer co-op in pharmaceutical industry

Georgia 9 March 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia and Turkey agreed on the closer cooperation in the field of medical services and pharmaceuticals, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the Minister of Health of Georgia Zurab Azarashvili with his Turkish counterpart Fahrettin Koca during Georgian minister’s official visit to Turkey.

The parties also talked about the joint projects in the field of healthcare, as well as the export of high quality medicines from Turkey to Georgia.

Azarashvili plans to visit Turkish pharmaceutical enterprises during his visit and get acquainted with their production.

Meanwhile, Turkish health minister also plans to visit Georgia to discuss further development of cooperation.

Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
