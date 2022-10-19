American IT company Combined Ratio Solutions enters Georgian market

Combined Ratio Solutions, an American IT company, has started operations in Georgia with the support of the Enterprise Georgia state programme, the agency announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The body said the management team of the company had visited the country earlier during the year to “assess the country's investment potential and business climate, and also to meet with various private and government organisations”.

It added the visit had been followed by “intensive work” resulting in the company making the decision to expand its operation to the country.

Combined Ratio Solutions is specialised in providing IT services to clients in the insurance industry. The company employs over 200 people, and according to CEO Mikes Jones will have more than 80 employees in Georgia by the end of the year.

The company’s expansion to Georgia has been supported by Invest in Georgia, the investment-related department of the Enterprise Georgia programme.