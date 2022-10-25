Georgia and Azerbaijan boost mutual trade in 9M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The value of trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan increased from January through September 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to (Geostat), Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan in the first 9 months of this year reached $959.6 million, which is an increase of 21.3 percent over the same period in 2021 ($790.6 million)

Thus, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan ranked 4th among the main trading partners of Georgia.

Türkiye in the first 9 months of this year became Georgia's main trading partner (trade turnover - $2 billion), followed by Russia ($1.7 billion) and China ($1.4 billion).

Georgia from January through September 2022 imported goods from Azerbaijan worth $471 million, which is an increase of 20.6 percent over the same period in 2021 ($390.5 million).

Meanwhile, Georgian exports to Azerbaijan during this period increased by 22.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year ($400.1 million) - up to $488.6 million.