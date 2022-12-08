Georgia “utterly important” as alternative trade route for Europe - EU Ambassador

Pawel Herczynski, the European Union Ambassador to Georgia, on Thursday said Georgia’s location placed “high importance” on the country in its role as an alternative trade route for transportation of goods from Asia to Europe, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Herczynski said European companies were interested in the plans of the current Georgian Government to facilitate the renovation of the country’s Black Sea Port of Poti and the construction of the Anaklia deep-sea port.

PM launches New Poti Seaport, names transforming Georgia into regional hub as priority

The Ambassador also said the EU was working with Georgian partners “very closely” to upgrade the infrastructure for promotion of the country’s transit potential, and noted “we have an economic and investment plan” for the purpose, adding that upgrading the country’s existing infrastructure was related to “serious amount of funding”.