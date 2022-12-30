Georgian economy grew in November

The estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in November 2022 amounted to 9.3% YoY and 10% in January-November of 2022 YoY, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Trend reports with reference to bm.ge.



"In November 2022 the estimated real growth compared to the same period of the previous year was observed in the following activities: Construction, Transportation and storage, Financial and insurance activities, Mining and quarrying, Trade, Hotels and Restaurants. A decline was registered in Manufacturing and Real estate activities", - the document reads.